Jarrett Allen Will Replace James Harden In The NBA All-Star Game

With the 2022 NBA All-Star Game just a week away, the Philadelphia 76ers announced on Monday that James Harden would sit out through the All-Star break as he continues to work his way back from the hamstring injury that kept him out in Brooklyn prior to the trade.

As such, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was tasked with naming a third replacement player, after Dejounte Murray and LaMelo Ball were added to the roster in place of Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. There were a few players with strong candidacies, with two as the expected favorites for the suddenly open spot: Cavs center Jarrett Allen and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

Later on Monday afternoon, the league announced Allen would join the squad and represent the home team alongside Darius Garland.

Allen is averaging 16.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, with career highs in points and rebounds for the surprising Cavs, who sit in third in the East at 35-22. Allen’s presence on the defensive end has been particularly important for Cleveland, as he’s the anchor alongside Evan Mobley for one of the NBA’s best defenses. Siakam likewise had a strong statistical case for a spot, but it’s hard to argue with Allen, particularly when considering he plays for the hometown team as well.

Considering the All-Star rosters were very guard heavy, it’s also not a surprise that they’d look to add another center to the mix, with Allen joining Team LeBron’s roster in place of Harden — who was rather hilariously the last pick in the draft last week.