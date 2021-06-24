The Dallas Mavericks are in need of completely new leadership in both the basketball operations department and at the head coaching position after the firing/resigning of GM Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle last week — moves that came after a bombshell report of dysfunction in the organization, including frustrations involving Luke Doncic.

Carlisle has already found new employment in a familiar spot as he’s returned to Indiana where he coached the Pacers from 2003-2007, and the longtime coach had some thoughts on who the Mavs should hire, saying he thinks Jason Kidd would be a great fit with Doncic. The Mavs seem to agree with their ex-head coach, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported on Thursday that the team was closing in on a GM hire, with Jason Kidd emerging as a frontrunner to be the next head coach in Dallas.

Mark Cuban and the soon-to-be hired GM have had in-depth discussions about the coaching candidates, sources said. Jason Kidd has had support of Dirk Nowitzki and others advising Cuban. https://t.co/WrvVaGsONC — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 24, 2021

Who knows who this mystery GM is, but they are apparently on board with the Kidd hire, which is important. It’s a bit odd that the GM name isn’t being reported here but Kidd’s name is, but so it goes sometimes in the newsbreaking world — the expectation for many has been that Michael Finley will be elevated to GM, which would be a solid explanation of how Cuban has already had this conversation with him, but that’s just speculation for the moment.

Kidd hasn’t been a head coach since he was fired by the Bucks in 2018, but he played for the Mavs from 2007-2011 and is quite familiar with the organization. He has most recently spent time in L.A. as an assistant with Frank Vogel and figured to get a job this cycle, even after turning down the Blazers job publicly.

UPDATE: Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Kidd and the Mavs have entered contract negotiations — while the GM to be remains a mystery.