Jason Kidd Reaches Elite Status

While everyone (including myself) feels that the Mavs got fleeced in that Devin Harris-for-Jason Kidd deal, during the third quarter of last night’s game against the Raptors, Kidd showed why he’ll be a first ballot Hall of Famer and Harris will not.

Although there are plenty of guards that can fill up the stat sheet a la Harris, Kidd became just the fourth player in NBA history to notch 10,000 career assists with his 15 dimes in the W.

That’s right. Joining Magic Johnson (10,141), Mark Jackson (10,334) and John Stockton (15,806), the 14-year veteran has finally reached elite status.

Finishing the day with 10,002 assists, Kidd has a shot to pass the other two MJs before the year is out, but I’m sure his sights are already on Stockton. To think about it, it’s kind of amazing. In Stockton’s era, despite other young guns emerging, his name always reigned supreme in the best PG in the League discussion. But nowadays, Kidd is often looked at as a second-tier guy despite his all-time status.

Do you think Kidd will every reach Stockton’s record?