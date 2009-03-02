Jason Kidd Reaches Elite Status

While everyone (including myself) feels that the Mavs got fleeced in that Devin Harris-for-Jason Kidd deal, during the third quarter of last night’s game against the Raptors, Kidd showed why he’ll be a first ballot Hall of Famer and Harris will not.
Although there are plenty of guards that can fill up the stat sheet a la Harris, Kidd became just the fourth player in NBA history to notch 10,000 career assists with his 15 dimes in the W.
That’s right. Joining Magic Johnson (10,141), Mark Jackson (10,334) and John Stockton (15,806), the 14-year veteran has finally reached elite status.
Finishing the day with 10,002 assists, Kidd has a shot to pass the other two MJs before the year is out, but I’m sure his sights are already on Stockton. To think about it, it’s kind of amazing. In Stockton’s era, despite other young guns emerging, his name always reigned supreme in the best PG in the League discussion. But nowadays, Kidd is often looked at as a second-tier guy despite his all-time status.
Do you think Kidd will every reach Stockton’s record?
Stockton also made some HUGE big shots in the playoffs… Stockton was also on ONE team and that team consistantly was top 5 in the league… If Kidd would have stayed in Dallas i’m sure he would have gotten alot more respect. But one thing i do give madd props to Kiddd is when he came to Jersey he said – “this team will have a winning record as long as i’m here…” the year before they won only 23 games and the year he wz there they wone 52!!!! Kidd def must be put in top 5 PG’s off all time just because of that right there
He might catch Stock but all them records was 10 years in the making before he got there again.Bottom line is they fucked up trading Devin who used to bust TP ass on the regular playoffs included for a old ass J-Kidd.
sights on Stockton? Seriously, he’s 5k short of Stockton numbers. It’s gonna take at least 3 more seasons (and that’s being generous) to catch Stockton and I’m not sure Kidd has that much run left in him.
It would take more like 7 or 8 more seasons to catch Stock (Kidd has ~10,000 in ~15 seasons). No chance.
Based on his season averages, he’s still 7.5 seasons away from catching Stockton.
no one will ever reach stockton
It’s a little too early to say that Devin Harris will not be a hall of famer. He’s got ways to go but stranger things have happened. I don’t think people were calling Jason Kidd a sure fire hall of famer his 4th year in the League.
He deserved it, finally reaching elite status (BTW, isn’t he considered elite years ago when he was leading a sorry ass Nets team to the Finals?).
One of my favorite players ever; I actually modeled my game after him (I’m a pg, go figure).
PS: Kidd was the MVP of the 2002 season, NO DOUBT. One of the worst miss in NBA history.
Jason Kidd can eye Stockton’s record all he wants.. He’ll never get to his level of assists.. It’s not happening and this is why….
Dallas = 23 Games Left
Kidd = 8.6 APG = Make it 9 for arguements sake = 23 Games x 9 APG = 207 Assists
10,002 + 207 = 10,209 meaning he won’t pass Mark Jackson This year unless he plays outta his mind which Is VERY VERY Unlikely.
Now when it comes to John Stockton. If Kidd finishes the Season with 10,209 Assists he’ll be 5,597 Assists Short of stockton.
So Now it’s where it gets interesting. I’m going to assume Kidd plays in every Regular season game the whole way through. I’m going to show how many assists he would have to average the rest of his career to tie stockton.
If he plays one more season he will have to average XXX amount of assist to tie him. If He plays two more season he will have to average XXX Amount of assists the rest of his career.
1 – 68.3 APG
2 – 34.1 APG
3 – 22.8 APG
4 – 17.1 APG
5 – 13.6 APG
6 – 11.4 APG
7 – 9.8 APG
8 – 8.6 APG
9 – 7.6 APG
There is no way he’s catching stockton.. now maybe I should get back to work
It’ll take at least 7 or 8 seasons to even come close
^Wow.
I wish I had that much time in my hands.
Well, in eight years, he’ll only be 44, so no problem.
Does the person who asked that silly question count on his fingers and toes?
Let’s clear up a couple things. It’s not like the Nets wanted to trade Kidd. He whined his way out and the Nets made the most of it. And yes, you said the Nets fleeced the Mavs. But you also said Harris is NOT a first ballot HoF. That’s a little premature probably. Was Nash in the conversation at age 25? 29? Give the kid a chance.
It’s great that Kidd reached this milestone. But it would have been much better if he did it with the Nets, because that is where he had his greatest success and cemented his place in the Hall of Fame.
doesnt matter if he reach Stock’s record. he’ll surely finish 2nd. JKidd never really cared about the stats anyway. i just wish he gets a championship.
Going by Banga’s calculations which I’ll assume to be correct(I’ve not bothered to do the math myself), it’s more likely that Kidd will be in the 7-8 assists range from here on in. And that’s assuming he plays every game,and puts up those numbers until the age of 44-45, which he obviously won’t. I predict he goes into a reserve role in 2010-2011, so he won’t be sniffing 8 assists a game at that point. So,he won’t come near Stock’s record. I can see Kidd,if he plays till 40 which I believe he has hinted at, can maybe with health and luck reach 12,500 at the absolute most, though I wouldn’t bet on more than 12,000.
Furthermore, I think Stockton’s record will be safe for many,many years. For one, he played largely injury free for 18-19 years, and at his peak was averaging 14 assists a game, partly due to the run and gun 80’s style. If you go back to the 80/90’s and look at the assists top ten, there were probably at least 5 guys over 10 per game, Kevin Johnson, Tim Hardaway, Magic,etc with Stockton maxing out at 14 a game. Today’s game you won’t find more than probably two over 10 assists a game i.e Paul and Williams. I think you’ll see Kareem’s scoring record fall before you see Stockton’s assist mark.
Who cares if Harris never makes the HOF – the Harris/Kidd trade was won by New Jersey unless kid takes the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the next two years.
Kidd is still one of the league leaders in assists, he leads ALL PGs in rebounds.
He gets abused on defense, but the Mavs also dont have anyone to protect the paint. Kidd is still the best floor leader in the NBA, and players still want to play with him.
He’s in his mid-late 30s.. what do u expect?
As far as catching Stockton, come on? Stock avg 12-14 apg for at least 5-6 seasons. No one will catch him unless CP3 went to the Knicks or GSW and would average 15 apg.
he will never catch up to Stockton. NEVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
lol @ Devin Harris even carin about bein a first ballot hall of famer if he cops a chip and Kidd retires empty handed. dallas has bigger concerns, like makin the playoffs