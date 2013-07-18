JaVale McGee’s “No Days Off” Vine Challenge To Stephen Curry

07.17.13 5 years ago

The estimable JaVale McGee showed off his training regime during the offseason with a new Vine post. “Pierre McGee” is responding to Stephen Curry‘s #NoDaysOff upload on Vine a couple weeks ago.

Earlier in July, Stephen Curry uploaded an amusing video to Vine where he says he’s “always working on my game” in a #NoDaysOff tagged post:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Yesterday afternoon, JaVale McGee responded with #NoDaysOff Part 2:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Your move Steph.

h/t All Ball

Which #NoDaysOff Vine is better?

