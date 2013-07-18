JaVale McGee’s “No Days Off” Vine Challenge To Stephen Curry

The estimable JaVale McGee showed off his training regime during the offseason with a new Vine post. “Pierre McGee” is responding to Stephen Curry‘s #NoDaysOff upload on Vine a couple weeks ago.
Earlier in July, Stephen Curry uploaded an amusing video to Vine where he says he’s “always working on my game” in a #NoDaysOff tagged post:
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Yesterday afternoon, JaVale McGee responded with #NoDaysOff Part 2:
RT @javalemcgee34 NO DAYS OFF PART2 https://t.co/sWbIQH2EE0
— Pierre McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) July 16, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Your move Steph.
h/t All Ball
Which #NoDaysOff Vine is better?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Javalle! Javalle… hahaha.. you know how to make a man laugh.. hahaha