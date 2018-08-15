NBA

Jay Williams is a former NBA and college basketball star who now works as a host and analyst. Currently, Jay stars in Best Shot, a docu-series that chronicles Jay as he journeys back to his hometown in New Jersey, where he’ll join the coaching staff of a local high school basketball team and help a guide his team to success both on and off the court. He recently took a few minutes from his busy schedule to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Hendricks and lime, w/ a cucumber.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Black Thoughts – Instagram

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

The Chi.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

CandiedYams, Collard Greens, Mom’s Meatloaf.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Espn.com, Bleacher Report, NYT.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Stirrin’ Up,” Bob Marley and the Whalers.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Continue to live your life the way you’ve been living it — There’s no way I am the way I am without making the mistakes I made when I was young.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, cheating.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dog.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Kanye in Chicago.