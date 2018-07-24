Getty Image

Brett Eldredge is a musician from Illinois whose albums are consistently ranked at or near the top of the Billboard country charts. Currently on tour, Eldredge will be playing the CMA Songwriters Series at Joe’s Bar in Chicago tonight, July 24th. During the stop in Chicago, Brett will join the CMA Foundation, CMA’s philanthropic arm devoted to aiding music education programs, on a visit to Chicago’s Notes for Notes studio. (The CMA Foundation partnered with Notes for Notes to help fund chapters across the country and allow the studio spaces to operate freely each year, giving young musicians opportunities to create and record their work.) Brett will present a check to the Notes for Notes studio during the visit that will help the sustain operational costs for the rest of the year.

Brett took some time from his busy schedule recently to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Whiskey on the rocks.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@edgarboogie on Instagram! Yes, dogs are people too.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Come Inside My Mind (the documentary on Robin Williams)

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Really good red curry chicken.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Anything travel related.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“RUSH” by Lewis Capaldi featuring Jesse Reyez.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Never let anyone try to change you. NEVER.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Fishing reports for the island of Nantucket.

9. Dogs or cats?

That’s easy, Dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Stevie Wonder and Jay-Z at Bonnaroo.