Kevin Durant is, above everything else, an extremely fun basketball player. There are few things in NBA history quite like when Durant goes thermonuclear, turning into an essentially unstoppable athlete, a seven footer with seemingly range and the handles of a guard. It hasn’t needed to happen as much since he went to Golden State because he hasn’t needed to get to that level, but when he does, it’s a joy.

Ironically enough, the best example of this did not happen during an NBA game, although according to one of his closest friends, it might have played a role in his decision to join the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. Following his high-profile move, Marc Berman of the New York Post spoke to Jay Williams of ESPN, who has spent the last few days giving insight into Durant’s decision.

At one point, Williams spoke of a pair of pickup games Durant played in New York City which gave him a glimpse into what basketball in Gotham is all about. The first came in 2014, when he took a trip to Rucker Park and caused fans to storm the court. The other came in 2017 during a run that was supposed to occur at Rucker, but had to move to a nearby indoor location.