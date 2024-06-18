With Dan Hurley no longer a candidate to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, all eyes are on whether the team will actually hire ESPN analyst JJ Redick to take over for the recently fired Darvin Ham. While Redick has no coaching experience, he’s a sharp basketball mind and he has a good relationship with Lakers star LeBron James, with whom he hosts a podcast.

There’s no word on a potential timetable for Redick to get hired, but on Tuesday morning’s edition of “Get Up,” one member of the ESPN panel might have accidentally let it slip that the deal is done. While discussing the Lakers in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics winning a title on Monday night, Jay Williams said this:

Does Jay Williams know something we don't yet? "You have the Los Angeles Lakers who are trying to figure it out with JJ Redick, a first-time head coach, we wish him all the best of luck." pic.twitter.com/cRq4Majbob — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 18, 2024

“You have the Los Angeles Lakers, that are trying to figure out, with JJ Redick, a first-time head coach, we wish him all the best of luck, with LeBron James in his twilight years,” Williams said. “Granted, they’re still there, they still have a chance to contend, but you’re gonna give the edge to Boston in a really big way — stability in the front office, stability on the court with your top tier players, there’s a difference of franchises here.”

One major difference between the two franchises is that, as of Tuesday morning, everyone knows who Boston’s head coach is, while the Lakers’ coach is still TBD.