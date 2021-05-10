The 2020-21 season for the Boston Celtics has been defined by a seemingly never-ending collection of injuries, and on Monday evening, the team announced its most devastating injury news yet. The Celtics revealed on its Twitter account that All-Star wing Jaylen Brown suffered a wrist injury that will cause him to miss the remainder of the year.

The official diagnosis is a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, which will require surgery a little later this week. There is no word on a timetable for Brown’s return to action and whether this will cause him to miss any games in 2021-22.

#NEBHInjuryReport This past weekend Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist. Brown is expected to have the torn ligament surgically repaired later this week, and will be out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2021

Brown has been perhaps the brightest spot this year for the Celtics, taking a step forward as a scorer en route to earning the first All-Star selection of his career. On the year, Brown has put up a career-best 24.7 points per game while achieving career-best marks from the field (48.4 percent), from three (39.7 percent on 7.1 attempts a night), and at the free throw line (76.4 percent). Additionally, Brown’s 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game are career marks, and he’s bringing in six boards a night, too.

Boston is the likely seven seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning its postseason path would go through the play-in tournament. The team currently sits 35-33, two games back of the Miami Heat for the six seed.