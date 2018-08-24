Jayson Tatum Is Willing To Come Off The Bench For The Celtics

Getty Image

A large portion of the basketball world, including some wise individuals in Las Vegas, believe the Boston Celtics are the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2019 NBA Finals. Given the defection of LeBron James to the West, the East feels open for the taking and the Celtics project to have healthy versions of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving to add to an already intriguing unit from the 2018 postseason.

Of course, there are other contenders, headlined by the Sixers and Raptors, and nothing is assured for Boston until Brad Stevens actually has a full complement of high-end players to deploy on a nightly basis. If that healthy rotation comes together, though, some have speculated that Boston could have a “problem” in that they almost have too much talent, particularly on the wing, that might force a top-end player to the bench at the start of games.

To that end, standout forward Jayson Tatum was prompted about the possibility of coming off the bench at some point this season and he shared his response with Nicole Yang of Boston.com this week.