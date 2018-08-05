The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook pulled their 2018-19 NBA season win totals off the board ahead of free agency, waiting to release updated odds once the rosters were mostly set and there were fewer major transactions that were likely to be made.

On Sunday, those odds returned to the board in full as NBA fans can once again place future bets in Vegas on how each team will fare next season. There aren’t too many surprises on the board, as the Warriors hold onto the top spot with a projection of 62.5 wins, with Boston next at 57.5.

There is a group behind them with the Raptors, Sixers, and Rockets all at 54.5 wins, and the only other team projected to reach 50 wins next season are the Thunder at 50.5. The biggest stunner is seeing the Cavs at 30.5 wins, which even accounting for the loss of LeBron James seems low. The Blazers and Heat, two playoff teams a year ago, both are projected with win totals just above .500 at 41.5 wins each.

The Lakers number is set at a reasonable 48.5 wins, which is much less of a head-turner than the 60+ number that was seen initially following the LeBron signing at some less than reputable offshore books. You can see the full list below, starting with the Warriors and going all the way down to the Hawks, projected to be the league’s worst team at 23.5 wins.