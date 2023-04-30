The story of the season for the Golden State Warriors was their inability to win on the road, as they compiled an unbelievably bad 11-30 record in the regular season away from the Chase Center.

Those road woes took central focus on Sunday as Golden State had to get a win in Sacramento to advance to the second round, facing a Game 7 after the Kings took care of business on the road in Game 6. In the first half, the Kings continued to look sharp offensively, as they took a 58-56 lead into halftime behind some terrific performances from Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Terence Davis. The biggest concern for the Kings was they were only leading by two despite a cold shooting night from the Warriors aside from Stephen Curry, who had 20 in the first half to keep Golden State attached, finding the bottom of the net seemingly every time the Kings opened up a two-possession lead.

In the second half, the Kings shooting went cold, the Warriors others heated up, Kevon Looney dominated the glass, and Curry continued his onslaught en route to a playoff career-high with 50 points on 20-of-38 shooting, including 7-of-18 from three-point range.

Third time's a charm for Curry! That's 28 for him, GSW lead in Q3 on ABC.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/eOpuEkPWKs — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Looney was simply unstoppable on the glass, giving Domantas Sabonis more than he could handle inside as he racked up 21 rebounds, including 11 offensive, to go along with 11 points in another sensational performance.

Looney's 17th & 18th rebounds 😤 Putting in WORK in Game 7 on ABC. GSW with a 7-point lead late in Q3. pic.twitter.com/arcryfH4rr — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Every time the Kings tried to create the answers they’ve been so good at coming up with all series, Curry or Klay Thompson responded to push the Warriors further in front — including a notable 4-point play from Thompson to end the fourth after a Monk and-1 had cut the Warrior lead to six.

CURRY HANDLES ✨ He's got 32 late in Q3 of Game 7… Get to ABC! pic.twitter.com/dMuYZfQN4k — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

KLAY 4-POINT PLAY 🔥 GSW LEAD BY 10 AFTER 3Q. GAME 7 ON ABC! pic.twitter.com/dnINRZFOJv — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Leading by 10 going into the fourth, Curry simply took over as the Warriors quickly pushed their advantage out to 20 where it remained for most of the quarter.