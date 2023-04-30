steph curry
Getty Image
DimeMag

Stephen Curry Scored 50 Points For The First Time In His Playoff Career To Beat The Kings In Game 7

The story of the season for the Golden State Warriors was their inability to win on the road, as they compiled an unbelievably bad 11-30 record in the regular season away from the Chase Center.

Those road woes took central focus on Sunday as Golden State had to get a win in Sacramento to advance to the second round, facing a Game 7 after the Kings took care of business on the road in Game 6. In the first half, the Kings continued to look sharp offensively, as they took a 58-56 lead into halftime behind some terrific performances from Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Terence Davis. The biggest concern for the Kings was they were only leading by two despite a cold shooting night from the Warriors aside from Stephen Curry, who had 20 in the first half to keep Golden State attached, finding the bottom of the net seemingly every time the Kings opened up a two-possession lead.

In the second half, the Kings shooting went cold, the Warriors others heated up, Kevon Looney dominated the glass, and Curry continued his onslaught en route to a playoff career-high with 50 points on 20-of-38 shooting, including 7-of-18 from three-point range.

Looney was simply unstoppable on the glass, giving Domantas Sabonis more than he could handle inside as he racked up 21 rebounds, including 11 offensive, to go along with 11 points in another sensational performance.

Every time the Kings tried to create the answers they’ve been so good at coming up with all series, Curry or Klay Thompson responded to push the Warriors further in front — including a notable 4-point play from Thompson to end the fourth after a Monk and-1 had cut the Warrior lead to six.

Leading by 10 going into the fourth, Curry simply took over as the Warriors quickly pushed their advantage out to 20 where it remained for most of the quarter.

It was an all-time performance from Curry, who had never put up a 50-point night in his illustrious playoff career. He saved that performance for when the Warriors needed it most in a Game 7 on the road to lead them to a 120-100 win, having struggled away from home all season. Now, despite being the 6-seed, Golden State will get homecourt in the second round as they face a familiar foe in LeBron James and the Lakers, as Curry and James get to continue their nearly decade-long rivalry.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×