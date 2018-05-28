Jayson Tatum Threw Down A Monster Dunk On LeBron James Late In Game 7

ESPN

The Celtics and Cavaliers both had disastrous offensive games in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, as neither team seemed particularly comfortable on Sunday night in Boston.

Offensive highlights were few and far between in Game 7, but in the fourth quarter Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum provided some much-needed electricity with the highlight of the game when he threw down a huge dunk on LeBron James.

With the Cavs up four and seemingly seizing some control, Tatum took it upon himself to give the Celtics an offensive boost, driving hard to the rim where LeBron — who already stuffed Terry Rozier on a dunk attempt — went to meet him. Unlike Rozier, Tatum was able to finish the flush over James and gave him a bump to let him know about it after.