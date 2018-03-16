We Spoke To Jayson Tatum And R.J. Barrett About Being Part Of Duke’s ‘Brotherhood’

#UPROXX Interviews
03.16.18 2 hours ago

Gatorade

Two years ago, Jayson Tatum was named the Gatorade Boys Basketball National Player of the Year. He went on to Duke, turned into a top-3 NBA Draft pick, broke into the Boston Celtics’ rotation, and has turned into one of the best rookies in the NBA. Now, he’s paying things forward for Gatorade and hooking up another member of “The Brotherhood” who also won the award.

The 2017-18 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year is R.J. Barrett, a member of Duke’s historic recruiting class who is currently tearing things up for Florida’s Montverde Academy. Alongside fellow top-3 recruits Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson, plus five-star point guar recruit Tre Jones, the future has never been brighter in Durham, which is saying something.

Tatum surprised Barrett, letting him know he won the award and presenting him with his trophy. After that went down, we caught up with the pair to talk about being the top boy’s high school player in the nation, Duke hoops, and in the case of Barrett, how excited he is for in-practice dunk contests with Williamson next year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UPROXX Interviews
TAGSCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSJayson Tatumrj barrettuproxx interviews

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 day ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP