Gatorade

Two years ago, Jayson Tatum was named the Gatorade Boys Basketball National Player of the Year. He went on to Duke, turned into a top-3 NBA Draft pick, broke into the Boston Celtics’ rotation, and has turned into one of the best rookies in the NBA. Now, he’s paying things forward for Gatorade and hooking up another member of “The Brotherhood” who also won the award.

The 2017-18 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year is R.J. Barrett, a member of Duke’s historic recruiting class who is currently tearing things up for Florida’s Montverde Academy. Alongside fellow top-3 recruits Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson, plus five-star point guar recruit Tre Jones, the future has never been brighter in Durham, which is saying something.

Tatum surprised Barrett, letting him know he won the award and presenting him with his trophy. After that went down, we caught up with the pair to talk about being the top boy’s high school player in the nation, Duke hoops, and in the case of Barrett, how excited he is for in-practice dunk contests with Williamson next year.