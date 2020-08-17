The first game of the 2020 NBA Playoffs saw the West’s 3-seed Denver take on the 6-seed Utah in a battle of shorthanded squads with dreams of a deep playoff run.

Denver took control early in the game, with some hot shooting from Michael Porter Jr., overall dominance from Nikola Jokic on the offensive end, both scoring and facilitating, and after a quiet first quarter, Jamal Murray erupted with a 12-point run all on his own in the second to push the Nuggets in front by seven at the break.

The @nuggets knock down 7 1st quarter triples to open Game 1! #NBAPlayoffs 📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/R9e9ZzMpup — NBA (@NBA) August 17, 2020

Blue Arrow Buckets pic.twitter.com/ixZmMlsFXp — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 17, 2020

In the third quarter, it was Utah that had the answers, stiffening up on defense as Rudy Gobert reminded everyone why he was a two-time DPOY, and the offense came alive after some stagnant stretches in the first half.

The Jazz came in without two starters in Bojan Bogdanovic, who had surgery that ended his season during the hiatus, and Mike Conley Jr., who is in Ohio following the birth of his son, Elijah, on Sunday night. As such, the chief question facing this Jazz team was how would they create offense beyond Donovan Mitchell — and how much of a load could Mitchell carry on his shoulders. The answer to the latter question proved to be a lot, as Mitchell had 57 points on 19-of-32 shooting and six assists to lead a Utah offense that will turn to him for so much.

Joe Ingles also stepped up in a major way with 19 points and six assists, taking on the role of secondary creator for an offense that is in desperate need of one.

In the final quarter, it was Mitchell and Murray who dueled, with the Jazz guard torturing Nuggets defenders for 21 in the final quarter and Murray (and Jokic) coming alive in the final minutes to drag the Nuggets back into the game despite Mitchell’s best efforts.

Two-man game getting it done! pic.twitter.com/8GTRYKsYfY — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 17, 2020

After Murray and Mitchell traded buckets to leave the game tied at 113-113, it was Jokic that picked up a key offensive rebound and earned a pair of free throws, hitting both to put Denver ahead by two with just under 30 seconds to play. Mitchell answered that with a foul drawn of his own on a drive with 22.1 seconds to play, fouling out Torrey Craig and tying the game by making his 11th and 12th free throws of the afternoon (he did not miss a free throw in the game) to get to 51 points and set a Jazz record for points in a postseason game.