Donovan Mitchell Played Like A Bonafide Superstar To Help The Jazz Eliminate The Thunder In Game 6

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook
04.28.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It was virtual dog fight in Salt Lake City on Friday night, but in the end, the Utah Jazz emerged victorious and eliminated the Thunder in Game 6 with a 96-91 win behind a virtuoso performance from rookie Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 38 points, including 5-of-8 from downtown.

It was a wild finish in the waning moments of the game with the Thunder down three, as OKC got a total of five offensive rebounds on what would be the final play but were unable to take advantage of it. Prior to that sequence, Paul George tried to earn a chance to tie it up at the line after trying to draw a foul in the act of shooting, but it was ultimately a no-call.

After a gritty 25-point comeback to win Game 5 and stave off elimination, the Thunder had plenty of confidence going into Game 6 in Utah. And things started to bleak for the Jazz when Ricky Rubio went down with a hamstring injury early in the first half and did not return.

But then Mitchell took over in the second half, going head-to-head with Russell Westbrook in a third quarter for the ages as each put his respective team on his back. Mitchell scored 22 points in the third and did it in every conceivable way, making circus shots in the lane and draining threes in his defenders’ grills.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Oklahoma City Thunder#Russell Westbrook
TAGS2018 NBA Playoffsdonovan mitchellOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOKUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 4 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 4 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 5 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP