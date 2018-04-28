Getty Image

It was virtual dog fight in Salt Lake City on Friday night, but in the end, the Utah Jazz emerged victorious and eliminated the Thunder in Game 6 with a 96-91 win behind a virtuoso performance from rookie Donovan Mitchell, who dropped 38 points, including 5-of-8 from downtown.

It was a wild finish in the waning moments of the game with the Thunder down three, as OKC got a total of five offensive rebounds on what would be the final play but were unable to take advantage of it. Prior to that sequence, Paul George tried to earn a chance to tie it up at the line after trying to draw a foul in the act of shooting, but it was ultimately a no-call.

Paul George doesn't get the foul call on the 3. pic.twitter.com/nB6le4SJ4J — RealGM (@RealGM) April 28, 2018

After a gritty 25-point comeback to win Game 5 and stave off elimination, the Thunder had plenty of confidence going into Game 6 in Utah. And things started to bleak for the Jazz when Ricky Rubio went down with a hamstring injury early in the first half and did not return.

But then Mitchell took over in the second half, going head-to-head with Russell Westbrook in a third quarter for the ages as each put his respective team on his back. Mitchell scored 22 points in the third and did it in every conceivable way, making circus shots in the lane and draining threes in his defenders’ grills.