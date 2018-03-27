Jeff Teague Is The Latest Wolves Player To Publicly Ask For Tom Thibodeau To Use His Bench More

Associate Editor
03.26.18

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a winning season for the first time in more than a decade, which is tremendous news for a franchise that desperately hoped this season would feature a massive step forward. As the season is winding down and the Timberwolves are working on securing a playoff bid, Jeff Teague would really appreciate it if the bench got some more run and he got the opportunity to rest.

Teague has averaged 32.9 minutes per game this year, which is tied for the second-highest mark of his career. It’s not exactly a shock that this has happened, because his head coach, Tom Thibodeau, is notorious for running his starters into the ground and having a short bench.

In Teague’s eyes, it would be beneficial for Thibodeau to turn to the bench a little more, both to give players opportunities and to take some stress off of the guys who have shouldered the load this season.

Around The Web

TAGSJeff TeagueMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESTom Thibodeau

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 4 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP