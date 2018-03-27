Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a winning season for the first time in more than a decade, which is tremendous news for a franchise that desperately hoped this season would feature a massive step forward. As the season is winding down and the Timberwolves are working on securing a playoff bid, Jeff Teague would really appreciate it if the bench got some more run and he got the opportunity to rest.

Teague has averaged 32.9 minutes per game this year, which is tied for the second-highest mark of his career. It’s not exactly a shock that this has happened, because his head coach, Tom Thibodeau, is notorious for running his starters into the ground and having a short bench.

In Teague’s eyes, it would be beneficial for Thibodeau to turn to the bench a little more, both to give players opportunities and to take some stress off of the guys who have shouldered the load this season.