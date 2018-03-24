The Timberwolves’ Win Over The Knicks Seals Their First Winning Season In 13 Years

03.23.18 18 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been quite a season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. After adding All-Star guard Jimmy Butler to their young and talented duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, the Wolves have finally had the breakout season they’ve been flirting with the past few years, at one point climbing as high as No. 4 in the Western Conference standings and just generally proving they can compete with the NBA’s elite squads.

And on Friday night with their 108-104 win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, they assured that they’ll finish with a winning record for the first time since the ’04-’05 season.

