Jeremy Lin Won’t Join The Warriors After Failing To Secure A Letter Of Clearance From FIBA

News dropped earlier this week that the Golden State Warriors and Jeremy Lin had plans to reunite. While Lin, who spent last season in China as a member of the Beijing Ducks, was best known in the NBA for his run with the New York Knicks, he actually began his NBA career with the Dubs back in 2010-11, and reports indicated that he was close to joining the team’s G League affiliate.

Lin quickly took to Twitter after these reports began to surface to pour cold water on them, indicating that any report that this was almost a done deal was premature.

On Saturday, Lin’s tweet came to fruition, as reports indicated that the two sides were not able to get the requisite clearance needed for Lin to come to the NBA from FIBA in time. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Marc Stein of the New York Times explained that because the Warriors could not receive a letter of clearance in time, and as a result, there would have been luxury tax ramifications to signing Lin.

It is unclear if Lin will still look to make a return to the NBA or if he’ll decide to return to China for another season — his contract with the Ducks expired at the conclusion of the year.

