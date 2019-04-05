Jerry Stackhouse Is Reportedly The Next Basketball Coach At Vanderbilt

04.05.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Vanderbilt University’s head coaching job opened up at the end of March when the school parted ways with Bryce Drew after three seasons. The search to replace Drew reportedly came to an end on Friday morning, when reports indicated that former NBA All-Star and current Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse would head to the college ranks.

Word of the university’s interest in Stackhouse has been out there for a few days, and on Friday, Shams Charania brought word of the impending hiring.

The report was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who added that Stackhouse had agreed to a six-year deal with the university.

