Jerry Stackhouse Gets Kenyon Martin Jr. To Commit To Vanderbilt

Twitter/Kenyon Martin Jr.

Jerry Stackhouse continues to add to his arsenal of NBA potential at Vanderbilt. The former NBA star is the current coach at the SEC program and he’s wasted no time in grabbing recruits. He snagged son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr., and apparently in keeping with a new tradition he grabbed another former NBA player’s son. Also with a Jr. in his name.

Kenyon Martin Jr. who goes by K.J. is a three star prospect at Siera Canyon High. The forward is 6’6, three inches shorter than his dad, but is more of a wing than his father was. On Sunday he tweeted out that he was committing himself to Stackhouse and Vanderbilt.

Blessed to announce im commiting to Vanderbilt University #AnchorDown ⚓️⬇️ @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/k1B5970DkV — Kenyon Martin Jr (@kj__martin) May 5, 2019

Being the son of an NBA player does not gurantee success, but KJ has obviously done enough to make a name for himself to get an offer at a growing program like the one Stackhouse is building. He’s talented and it will be interesting to see how he fits into the system Stackhouse builds.

Stackhouse has done a good job using his personality and NBA history to grab recruits so far. It gives him a certain level of expertise and familiarity with recruits that other coaches might not have. So far he’s using that advantage to put together something interesting at Vanderbilt and now we’ll have to see how it fits together during basketball season next late fall.