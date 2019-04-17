Jerry West Has No Doubts About Zion As The No. 1 Pick: ‘It Would Be Like Passing Jordan In The Draft’

The LA Clippers don’t have a first-round draft pick this season, but that doesn’t mean that Jerry West doesn’t have a strong opinion about who would be atop his big board. The famed talent evaluator and current executive for the Clippers spoke about his fondness for Zion Williamson today on The Dan Patrick Show.

“I think it depends on the team, but I don’t know how you could pass Zion Williamson, I really don’t,” West said when asked who should be the number one pick. “It would be like passing Michael Jordan in the draft.”

Here’s where we insert the obvious caveat that two teams passed on Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft, and it is highly unlikely that even one team will risk passing on the Duke superstar who was named the National Player of the Year in his lone collegiate season.

