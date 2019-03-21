Getty Image

It’s March, which means it’s an appropriate time to think about some college basketball legends before this year’s tournament gets underway in earnest on Thursday.

Over the past decade, few college basketball players have been as electrifying as Jimmer Fredette was at BYU, as he launched deep threes and lit up scoreboards for the Cougars. Fredette never panned out in the NBA the way the Kings hoped when they took him with the 10th pick in the 2011 Draft, bouncing around the league, playing for four teams in five seasons before ending up in China, where he’s become a star.

Fredette averaged 36 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game this season for Shanghai, hoisting 12 threes per game and connecting on 41.9 percent of them, but that itch to come back and play in the NBA remains. The BYU legend will reportedly meet with the Suns this week as they continue to seek backcourt help, with the possibility of him joining the club for the remainder of this season.