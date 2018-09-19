Andrew Wiggins’ Brother On Jimmy Butler’s Trade Request: ‘Hallelujah’

#Jimmy Butler
09.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After months of speculation about Jimmy Butler being frustrated with the Timberwolves coming into the final year of his contract, the star made an official trade request on Tuesday as he met with Tom Thibodeau in Los Angeles.

While Jon Krawczynski notes the request has to do with “contractual matters” and “very little” to do with Butler’s reported frustrations with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, there’s been enough smoke over the past year regarding tension between the young Wolves and Butler that it’s hard to ignore that factor. Add in Butler butting heads with the young players on the Bulls two years ago, resulting in some very public locker room spats, and it’s hard not to assume it played some role.

We likely won’t know how Towns or Wiggins actually feel about Butler for a long time, because they’ll say the right things when asked about him or, at most, no comment their way through the questions. However, Wiggins’ brother, Nick, posted to Twitter almost immediately after the trade request was announced with a one word response that tells you everything you need to know about how he feels about Butler’s presence on the Wolves (the tweet was deleted after about 30 minutes of being up, but the Internet always keeps receipts).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP