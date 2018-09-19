Getty Image

Jimmy Butler’s time with the Minnesota Timberwolves might be coming to an end sooner than anyone anticipated. Butler sat down with the Timberwolves’ brass on Tuesday, and in the aftermath of that meeting (which included head coach Tom Thibodeau), the All-Star wing has reportedly request for a trade from the organization.

The news of Butler’s trade request comes via Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Both Charania and Krawczynski reported that Butler didn’t just request a trade, he brought forth a list of 1-3 teams to which he’d like to be traded.