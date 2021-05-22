Jimmy Butler was 3-for-18 with 15 points entering the final possession of Game 1 of the Miami Heat’s first round tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks. And then, he went full Jimmy Butler, coming up gigantic when the moment called for it and getting the Heat to overtime as the clock hit zero.

Butler was being checked by Giannis Antetokounmpo on the final possession of regulation. Antetokounmpo was happy to give him room to take a jumper, but instead, Butler saw it as a chance to get a head of steam and blow past the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. With about two seconds left, Butler made his move, putting his head down and getting to the rim.

He was a little too quick for Brook Lopez, who rotated over to try and contest Butler at the rim. Easy enough for Butler, who went underhand and kissed the ball off of the back of the rim to get the game to OT.

JIMMY BUTLER 💰 WE'RE GOING TO OT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Pn1T93K69p — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 22, 2021

JIMMY BUCKETS SENDS IT TO OT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cNt6rPIfuK — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 22, 2021

Butler had struggled to hit shots during the game, and while he found other ways to contribute — he had nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals during regulation — he had the ball in his hands when the lights shined the brightest. And for the second postseason in a row, when facing off against the Bucks, Butler did what he needed to do.