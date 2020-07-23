Jimmy Butler Channeled His Inner Hall And Oates In A New Commercial

Jimmy Butler knows exactly what you think he is, and he’s not afraid to have some fun with that perception. As an NBA player, Butler has never been afraid to vocalize his point of view on something, or have some fun on the court. This week we learned that as a spokesperson, Butler’s not afraid to let his personality come through, either.

Michelob Ultra celebrated the restart of the NBA season with a commercial geared around Butler packing for Orlando, pacing through his house getting his bags ready and prepped for the long haul he and Miami face at the Wide World of Sports complex. Pumping through the speakers is “You Make My Dreams,” by the pop group Hall and Oates.

While he tosses his cowboy boots and t-shirts into his suitcase, Butler sings along like an absolute champion, getting down to what is undeniably a classic American pop jam. The ad, titled “Welcome Back, Basketball,” encapsulates everything we love about Butler.

i can finally add singer to my bio, thanks @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/0x0z7i9A0v — Jimmy Butler (@JimmyButler) July 23, 2020

Throughout his career, we know Butler, a Texas native, has turned off teammates with his love for country music. It’s not exactly the type of thing you typically hear in an NBA locker room, but Butler is not exactly the type of guy to care about that. And while “You Make My Dreams” certainly isn’t country music, it does qualify as something you wouldn’t expect to hear in an NBA locker room.