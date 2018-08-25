Getty Image

Things didn’t exactly come together in Los Angeles this summer the way it was envisioned. Yes, landing LeBron James was a dream come true, but the Lakers were unable to assemble a three-headed monster that included Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to topple the Golden State Warriors next spring.

As both of the latter options quickly fell through, the front office had to resort stop-gap measures while they put together a more viable long-term plan. That plan is still very much under construction and features a rotating cast of stars who may or may not become available between now and next summer.

That list almost certainly still features Kawhi, who will be an unrestricted free agent. But perhaps there are a few others, including Jimmy Butler, who might be getting ready to move on from his current situation and ply his wares someplace else.