Jimmy Butler Said It’s ‘So Much More Fun To Play’ With The Sixers After His Home Debut

11.16.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Everything is going well for Jimmy Butler now. Whether that’s the honeymoon phase or he’s truly happy in Philadelphia with the Sixers is yet to be determined, but the guard is happy with himself and his team after two games.

Butler made his home debut with the Sixers on Friday night, hosting the Utah Jazz after a last-second loss in Orlando earlier in the week. Butler got big cheers from the Philly faithful and helped spark a 113-107 win. Butler led all Sixers with 28 points, seven assists and three boards in the win, and after the game, he raved about the team he’s joined just a month into the season.

One of the concerns skeptics had about Butler joining the Sixers was that he’s clashed with young players in the past, and his tendency to throw himself full-bore into games will grate on his teammates. But Butler’s postgame press conference was a great sign for Philly fans. He’s tremendously happy with the Sixers so far, calling his first game at home “lovely.”

