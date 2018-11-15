Getty Image

Jimmy Butler’s arrival in Philadelphia came with the expectation that it would make the Sixers a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference this season.

However, any time there’s a major roster move it takes time for everyone to get on the same page and for the new addition to learn all the nuances of his new system. Butler made his Sixers debut on Wednesday night in Orlando, a matchup that seemed like a good opportunity to get off on the right foot even if things were still new to him.

The Magic, on the other hand, had other ideas. Led by a 30-point outing from Nikola Vucevic and a 21-0 fourth quarter run, Orlando was able to catch up to the Sixers and take a late lead on a Terrence Ross three-pointer over Joel Embiid and Mike Muscala, as he had 15 points off the bench..