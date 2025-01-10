Jimmy Butler trade requests run the risk of getting a little weird. That is, once again, the case with his potential departure from the Miami Heat, as Butler recently received a seven-game suspension from the team as Miami tries to find him a new team — one that, Butler assuredly hopes, will give him a lucrative extension when he declines the player option in his contract after this year.

Still, compared to his high-profile departure from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler hasn’t publicly rocked the boat all that much this time around. He did, however, have a little fun at the expense of the Heat recently during an appearance at his coffee shop, Bigface Coffee. Butler interacted with one of the baristas, and this happened:

“This is our best guy right here,” Butler said. “See that? See that? I gave you a compliment. That’s what bosses do. We build you up, we don’t break you down.”

After saying that last bit, Butler — who is ever the showman — turned right to the camera, smiled, and gave a big thumbs up. Currently, Butler is four games into a suspension that the team handed down after he told the press that he’s skeptical he can “get my joy back from playing basketball” in Miami.