Jimmy Butler Hit Another Game-Winning Stepback Three To Beat The Nets

Seemingly every game the Philadelphia 76ers have played since acquiring Jimmy Butler has gone down to the wire. While Butler and his new teammates figure out how to play together, they’re finding themselves in some serious battles, but to this point they’ve come out on top in five of seven games since acquiring the star guard.

Butler had his first signature moment as a member of the Sixers against the Hornets in Charlotte, after he blocked Kemba Walker, saved the ball from going out of bounds, and then hit a stepback three right before the buzzer to give Philadelphia the win despite Walker dropping 60 points.

On Sunday, Butler had an almost identical play in Brooklyn as he took the inbound with the Sixers down one with under 10 seconds to play. Butler slowly dribbled in on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, working his way to the right wing, where he stepped back behind the three-point line and buried the shot with 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock.