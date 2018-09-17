Getty Image

Jimmy Butler’s meeting with Minnesota Timberwolves management, including head coach Tom Thibodeau, caught some by surprise over the weekend. Butler was acquired from the Bulls last summer and the marriage seemed like a perfect match, especially with Thibodeau, the former Bulls coach, making the trade happen.

But Saturday’s report that Butler and the Timberwolves need a meeting to discuss his future with the team indicated that something was wrong. And The Athletic’s Shams Charania appeared on Stadium on Monday to further explain exactly what will be discussed at the meeting between Butler and Timberwolves management. The situation seems about as desperate as a mid-September basketball gathering can get.

Termed as a “last-ditch meeting,” Charania described tensions between Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Thibodeau and said the internal tensions may threaten to push the two stars out of Minnesota if things are not resolved this week.