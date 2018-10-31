Jimmy Butler And His Agent Refute Reports An Extended Absence Is On The Horizon

10.31.18 12 mins ago

Jimmy Butler won’t be playing against the Utah Jazz tonight, but he is adamant that it is not the beginning of an extended absence or part of an effort to force Minnesota to acquiesce to his trade request.

Per Butler’s camp and a report from ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, the guard has been experiencing “general soreness” as a result of not playing in training camp, and he wants to prevent this soreness from elevating into something more serious. Butler presumably wishes to finish this season healthy to earn a maximum contract in the offseason, when he will likely opt out of the final year of his existing deal.

