Getty Image

All has been quiet on the Jimmy Butler trade front in recent days. Even though a report came out over the weekend about the Houston Rockets’ renewed efforts to make a move for the All-Star guard, there’s no indication that the Minnesota Timberwolves are operating with any urgency to move him as soon as possible.

However, it seems like that could be on the verge of changing. According to a report by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Butler sitting out during Minnesota’s game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz isn’t for the reason the Timberwolves described. Instead, it’s because Butler is taking the latest step in a “six-week-long process” to get out of his current situation.

Jimmy Butler is taking next step in six-week-long process aimed at getting the All-Star out of Minnesota by sitting tonight against Utah, and could lead to extended absence for Butler, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Butler started contemplating not playing tonight on Tuesday, and the final decision was made Wednesday morning, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Timberwolves termed it "general soreness and precautionary rest,” but Butler informed Tom Thibodeau of his decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2018

Butler has made it clear over and over that he does not want to play for the Timberwolves as he’s entering the final year of his contract, but he’s looked past that up until this point in the season and appeared in six of the team’s seven contests, leading the Wolves with 22.5 points per game. This report implies that Butler’s no longer content showing what he can do on the floor, and instead, he is trying once again to force the team’s hand and get out of Minnesota.