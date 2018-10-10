Getty Image

Jimmy Butler went to Timberwolves practice on Wednesday, marking the first time he’s joined the full team for a team-sponsored basketball activity since his trade request three weeks ago.

On the surface, that seems like a positive for Tom Thibodeau, as he has been constantly trying to get Butler to join the team and try to work things out. But as more and more reports came out, we found out this was actually a disaster. Butler apparently went after Thibs, GM Scott Layden, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Andrew Wiggins in the practice, at one point telling Layden, “you f*cking need me.”

There have been other reports that somehow paint an even worse picture than what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, with Butler going after Towns and Wiggins — long the targets of his frustration in Minnesota — during practice. ESPN’s Amin Elhassan went on The Jump and said he heard Butler took the third stringers for the Timberwolves and beat the starters in a scrimmage.