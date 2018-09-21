Jimmy Butler Had Reportedly Told Tom Thibodeau He Didn’t See A Future In Minnesota Before This Week

#Jimmy Butler
09.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a bit of a mess right now. They want to keep Jimmy Butler. Well, to be more specific, head coach and general manager Tom Thibodeau wants to keep Butler in Minnesota.

But the guard wants out, and he’s got a small list of teams he’s interested in going to. The problem with all that is, well, it’s just not that simple, and though teams are inquiring about what it would take to get Butler on their roster, training camp is creeping up and the clock is ticking.

But a report indicates this isn’t the first time Butler has noted the end of his tenure with the Timberwolves. Though Butler was acquired last summer, his free agency is ever-looming, and apparently he’s told his former Bulls coach that he’s considering options beyond Minnesota.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESTom Thibodeau

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 9 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP