Should This NBA Team Trade For Jimmy Butler?

There was a line in ESPN’s latest report about a Jimmy Butler trade that did not get enough attention. Butler, the star wing for the Miami Heat, has escalated things in his attempt to get out of Miami, which the Heat responded to by suspending him for seven games. In the latest development on Butler trying to leave, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst reported that he’s casting a much wider net than he originally planned. Butler does not plan to furnish the Heat with a list of favored destinations, sources told ESPN. He is open to playing anywhere other than Miami and feels he can make any team a contender — no matter where he is moved, sources said. This is a big development because previously, Butler had a list of preferred destinations, which presumably would have limited Miami’s ability to work out a deal. Now, they can go to any team in the league, which got us wondering: Who should trade for this guy? To do that, we looked at the remaining 29 teams and tried to figure out if they should try to work out a deal for Butler if it’s feasible. This is a bit different than whether or not they will, but instead, this looks at the teams, where they are, and whether it makes sense for a potential short-term fix that could turn into giving him a ton of money this summer.

Atlanta Hawks: No Teams trading for Jimmy Butler have to believe they are either one Jimmy Butler away from winning a championship, or a place Jimmy Butler will re-sign this summer that can then make another move to get them to that contender realm. For the Hawks, the answer to both of those questions is a solid no. Boston Celtics: No I don’t feel like I need to explain this one, but perhaps controversially, I don’t think the defending champion Celtics need to shake up their foundation to add Jimmy Butler.

Brooklyn Nets: No (but also in a way, Yes) The Nets are trying to be as bad as possible this season and already got off to a semi-hot start that they have to dig their way out of. Even if Miami was willing to do a Ben Simmons for Jimmy Butler swap, that’d work counter to the Nets plans this year. That said, while they should not trade for Butler, they should try to get involved as a third team to help facilitate a Butler trade somewhere else. Plus it’s worth mentioning: As the one team projected to have a ton of cap space this summer, they will have a chance to get Butler in a few months if they want. Charlotte Hornets: No The Hornets aren’t going to be a contender this year with Jimmy and aren’t going to get him to re-sign, so this is a no.

Chicago Bulls: No (but also maybe, Yes) The Bulls should be looking to hit the reset button as they try to trade Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, the Bulls also love to be a feisty Play-In team, and bringing Jimmy Butler home for half a season would be one of the most Jerry Reinsdorf moves possible. Cleveland Cavaliers: No The Cavs still have to prove some things in the playoffs and Jimmy is a proven playoff performer, but you cannot break up a 31-4 roster to make that move.

Dallas Mavericks: No The Mavs would have to unload four rotation guys to make the money work to get Jimmy Butler, and for as enticing as it may be to add Jimmy next to Luka and Kyrie, they’d have a bare-bones rotation around them. Denver Nuggets: Yes I’ve been on the “Denver should trade MPJ” train for a little bit, and if there’s any team that can take a swing on a guy who might just be a high-end rental, it’s the Nuggets. This is a team that, as long as Nikola Jokic exists, has a championship ceiling, but they do need to provide some more support. Butler would give them a dynamic they don’t currently have (a true wing creator) and while it might take some time for him to figure out exactly how to play off of Jokic, I’m pretty confident those two could figure it out. On top of that, the Nuggets could certainly use an upgrade defensively and Butler would provide that.

Detroit Pistons: No (but also in a way, Yes) Like the Nets, Detroit shouldn’t be in the mix for actually trading for Jimmy, but they should be very active in trying to be the third team in a Butler trade. They’re the only team with actual cap space right now and should be in prime position to add some draft capital as the third team in a big trade around the deadline. Golden State Warriors: Yes Please, for the love of god, get Stephen Curry a star-caliber running mate. The Warriors should not be concerned with a few years from now, they should figure out how to try and make one more push with Curry. Butler would do that and they have the young players and assets to make as good an offer on him as any team – and he’d almost assuredly be willing to stay beyond this season given they were on his initial preferred destinations list.

Houston Rockets: Yes I’ve gone back-and-forth on this because I think the Rockets, ideally, should be in the market for a star closer to their prime given how early in their window they appear to be. At the same time, they’re second in the West right now and it’s possible this is actually their window to be contenders, so even if they don’t re-sign him (which, I don’t know if they should give him the kind of contract he wants), it may be worth going for a rental year. I do think they’ll need to have a hard line drawn on what they’re willing to give up for Jimmy because of that, but I don’t think Butler’s market is going to be incredible because of what he’ll be asking for next summer and Houston could use his presence on a team trying to make their first postseason run. Indiana Pacers: No There’s not really a way to get Butler without trading a quarter of the roster or moving Siakam or Haliburton. Add in that it’s hard to imagine Jimmy re-signing in Indiana and I think it’s safe to say the Pacers will not be in the mix.

Los Angeles Clippers: No My initial thought was we were maybe overlooking Steve Ballmer’s desire to bring stars to the Intuit Dome, but trying to create a viable trade is a nightmare with this Clippers roster. They’re not going to move James Harden or Kawhi Leonard in a deal, which would require them to put at least four players in to bring Butler back. It’s hard to see how they put together something that doesn’t feel like an overpay (i.e., giving up a bunch of starters and rotation guys) and is something the Heat would be interested in. Los Angeles Lakers: Yes The Lakers added Dorian Finney-Smith in a smart move earlier this month, but I don’t think that was quite enough to really make them feel like a huge threat in the West. If they were willing to part with a pick, they have the contracts to make this happen with Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Heat legend Gabe Vincent, and someone else as filler. It’s not the best potential package for Miami, but if teams get stingy with the picks in Butler talks, L.A. could dangle a first that the Heat might view as one of the best future assets they can get. I’m still skeptical the Lakers are willing to part with one of those picks unprotected, but Butler should be the caliber of player they’d do it for to go all-in on one more run with LeBron.

Memphis Grizzlies: Yes I kind of love the idea of Jimmy Butler on this Grizzlies team. A Smart/Clarke/Kennard package gets close financially, and Butler would give them a much needed secondary creator on the wing for the playoffs without sacrificing defense. While this wouldn’t address their need for more outside shooting, Butler’s shot creation would be a welcome sight and he also would provide some positive playoff experience that is lacking a bit on this roster. Milwaukee Bucks: No I think you can make the case that, with how all-in the Bucks are on winning another title with Giannis Antetokounmpo, they should be interested if the opportunity to turn Khris Middleton and stuff into Jimmy Butler pops up. Unfortunately, being a second apron team makes that nearly impossible, so they get a no here.

Minnesota Timberwolves: No Almost the exact same thing as the Bucks, only you replace the timeline they are on to win with Giannis and Damian Lillard with something else: The, uh, let’s call it complicated history Butler has with the Wolves. Still, with how Anthony Edwards is publicly crying out for some help, getting him someone who can take some of the pressure off of him offensively would be huge. I love Butler as a guy who can do that, but for now, they’re just not a feasible option. New Orleans Pelicans: Yes They’re a yes because, truly, can anyone name a single thing the Pelicans have going for them right now? I have no idea what a trade even looks like — they’d basically have to give up one of Brandon Ingram (which they’d do happily) or Zion Williamson (which, it’s complicated) and Herbert Jones (nope!) — but the possibility of adding Butler, having his bird rights this summer, and giving him a young running mate via a likely top-5 pick is worth considering.

New York Knicks: No The Knicks have made all of their various all-in moves. Plus Butler doesn’t fit at all between their collection of wings, the fact he’d take the ball out of Jalen Brunson’s hands, and perhaps most importantly, Karl-Anthony Towns is here. Oklahoma City Thunder: No I do think the Thunder could use one more guy who can create for himself, I just do not think Jimmy Butler is the guy they should target for that.

Orlando Magic: Yes As we laid out back when the Butler trade rumors started, this is such an incredibly un-Magic thing for them to do. But with how open the East is this year, bringing in Butler would be an all-in, statement of intent deal for a guy who does fit in nicely as a battle-tested veteran next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner once they return from their injuries. The fact they can make a deal happen without those two or Jalen Suggs going to Miami makes it more intriguing. Philadelphia 76ers: Yes Remember: The Sixers were apparently interested in getting Butler via a trade this past offseason, but ended up signing Paul George, instead. I highly doubt Miami would have any interest in this because they’d need to take back George, who has been playing better as the year has gone on but has a really concerning long-term contract. But Philly had interest in Butler, Joel Embiid loves him, and they’d be able to get out of the deal they gave to George. Miami says no, Philadelphia wouldn’t, and for the purposes of this list, that second thing is far more important.

Phoenix Suns: Yes Basically everything I just said about the Sixers applies here. Making this deal happen means that the Heat take Bradley Beal back, and that alone is worth it for Phoenix. However, that’s not happening, both because of Beal’s contract and the no-trade clause he’d have to waive. Still, Phoenix gets a yes because they should trade for Jimmy Butler, they just probably cannot. Portland Trail Blazers: No Portland, like a few more teams on this list, should not screw up their attempt at a rebuild by making an all-in move at a time when all-in for them would not lead to any actual success. There are moves they can and should make with guys like Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams, this is just not the move.

Sacramento Kings: No I fully believe the Heat should try to get De’Aaron Fox back via a three-way deal once the Butler trade happens if he decides he wants out of Sacramento. As for whether the Kings should try to trade for Butler, I just don’t know how you can build a team with Butler and at least two of Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan unless your plan is to compete immediately, and Sacramento’s problem over the last two years hasn’t been at the very top of their roster. They could, in theory, package Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter, and Keegan Murray and get Butler back, but they’d have to win a title this year to justify that, and I do not think they would between the hole they’ve dug for themselves and how loaded the Western Conference is. San Antonio Spurs: Yes It’s not a perfect comparison, but I view Butler here in a similar light to when Chris Paul joined the Suns. Obviously it’s a little tricky because they’d have to pay Butler after this season, but I love the idea of him being the battle-tested veteran who compliments Victor Wembanyama early on in his career (alongside Paul, funny enough). Plus they have such a crazy stash of future draft picks that they have to cash them in some time as Wembanyama is showing he is already one of the best players in the world, right?

Toronto Raptors: No The next three teams and the Blazers all have the same reasoning: They are going through major rebuilds right now, and giving stuff up for Butler just doesn’t make sense. Besides, Toronto has bigger needs than a guy with Butler’s skillset. Utah Jazz: No Probably the team of this bottom trio that makes the most sense if you think that Butler and Lauri Markkanen can be a duo that gets you to the top of the West. Even then, a trade like that makes more sense in the summer when they can sign-and-trade for Butler on a longer deal without jeopardizing the likelihood they get a top-5 pick this year.