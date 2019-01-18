Getty Image

Just when you thought we’d closed the book on the mess in Minnesota that was the end of the Jimmy Butler era, freshly-healed wounds have suddenly been re-opened. In a recent interview with veteran writer Jackie MacMullen of ESPN, Kentucky coach John Calipari weighed in on the whole ordeal, claiming that his former player Karl-Anthony Towns was bullied by Butler.

“Things happen. There are power struggles all the time in [the NBA],” Calipari said to MacMullen in November. “If a guy can bully you, he will bully you. And that’s what Jimmy did to Karl. C’mon, that’s the league.”

The entire piece is well worth the read, as Calipari also discussed how Derrick Rose has reportedly helped Towns work through what’s happened this season. MacMullen spoke to Butler about it to get his side of the story, and unsurprisingly, he took exception to the characterization that he bullied KAT. In fact, he had quite a lot to say on the matter, including that he planned on confronting Calipari about his accusations the next time they meet in person.