Getty Image

Jimmy Butler is going to get paid a whole lot of money next summer. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ star is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 campaign, and teams with cap space and a need for a No. 1 option will surely be willing to give Butler whatever he wants.

The Timberwolves had one way to prevent Butler from hitting the open market next summer: Offering him a big-money extension this year. Minnesota did that, giving Butler a potential deal over four years worth somewhere in the region of $110 million.

However, as we learned on Friday afternoon, the Timberwolves won’t be able to get Butler to sign on the dotted line just yet. Team owner Glen Taylor shared the news that Butler said no to an extension right now.