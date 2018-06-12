Getty Image

Kyrie Irving’s future with the Boston Celtics isn’t exactly cut-and-dry. While the dynamic point guard is eligible to put pen to paper on an extension with the franchise this summer, Irving has been clear that he is unsure about what the future holds for him with regards to his tenure in Boston.

It’s the kind of thing that makes you raise your eyebrows if you’re a Celtics fan or a person who wants Irving suiting up for their team some day. Sure, he’s a bit — how do I say this — unconventional, but you still don’t expect players to be so opaque about the future. Irving, instead, is making it clear he wants to focus on getting paid next summer, especially as he uses this one to rehabilitate after knee surgery.

Kyrie Irving not considering an extension. "Contractually, financially, it just doesn’t make any sense.” Kyrie ready for the daily barrage of future question but said focus is on 18-19 season. "I’m pretty sure management and I will have a talk, but that talk won’t happen now." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 12, 2018

There will almost certainly be hot take artists who read that from Irving and do the “he’s not committed to the team” nonsense that we’ve come to expect out of radio hosts and columnists from the otherwise great city of Boston. But the thing is Irving is 100 percent right: There is, financially, no good reason for him to sit down with the Celtics’ front office now when he could be in line for a major payday next summer.