NBA Draft Scouting Report: Jimmy Fallon

There is no reason why Jimmy Fallon would ever have to go play basketball as a way to make a living. Currently 45 years old and a longtime media personality who probably has enough money in the bank to live comfortably over a dozen lifetimes, Fallon’s basketball career would, presumably, struggle to get off the ground before it ever began.

But in the event Fallon would ever try to go hoop, we got a glimpse into how that would go on a recent episode of The Tonight Show. The answer to how that would go is what we all assume: real bad.

Fallon, a six-foot tall guy out of D-II institution the College of Saint Rose in Albany, shot hoops with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who is a well-documented hooper. Sanders’ game does have some holes — he may not be able to hit a jumper outside of, like, 10 feet, while lateral quickness appears to be a weakness for the octogenarian out of Vermont — but at the very least, his ability to hit shots in his comfort zone is not a huge issue.

This is not the case for Fallon. The pair did a segment that involved shooting hoops, with Sanders besting Fallon, 4-2, on shots from a few feet away from the basket. Sanders was not perfect, but we’re going to ignore him for a few moments so we can focus on Fallon’s game.

Fallon’s shooting woes go beyond this segment. This video, from the Twitter account of Sanders’ campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, shows the depths to which Fallon’s shooting form is an issue.

At his height and age, Fallon needs to be able to hit jumpers if he wants to make it in the league. This is very obviously not going to happen as his jump shot is currently constructed. The good news is that this is a potentially fixable problem if Fallon returns to his fundamentals and hammers those home between now and next June, when the 2020 NBA Draft will occur.

This still image gets to the heart of the issue with Fallon’s shot:

What we have here is a basic lack of basketball principles. As everyone who played in grade school can tell you, the B.E.E.F. concept is crucial in having a constant, accurate jumper. Fallon, admittedly, has his eyes (E) on the rim, which is a good starting point, and I can’t tell for sure if he is balanced (B) or not. There are times where he does not jump, opting instead to stay flat-footed when he shoots, which cannot happen given his height. You can see that at the 4:40 mark of The Tonight Show‘s video that Fallon hits a shot, but he appears to drift to his right. Going straight up and down is going to be important for him, and it would help a ton if he got that out of his game entirely.