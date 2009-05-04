J.J. Redick Wants To Hear New Trash Talk

J.J. Redick hears so much trash from fans every time he visits a new arena, he’s asking fans to try to bring something new, something better than the usual tonight at TD Banknorth Garden.
“I just want some creativity, that’s all I want,” Redick said Saturday. “I haven’t heard creative things since college. Like really, I don’t know if it’s the alcohol consumption at NBA games, but there’s nothing remotely creative or funny ever said to me. It’s boring. I’m so conditioned to it now.”
In the biggest game of his life – especially if he’s starting in Courtney Lee‘s place – Redick is asking for people to yell more creative obscenities at him? Sure he sunk five three’s in a key Game Six win over the Sixers, but now he’s asking for some of the League’s craziest fan to bust out their craziest insults?
I thought this dude was bizarre before, but this is another step. Maybe he just doesn’t realize what fans are like in the Boston Garden (TD Banknorth, whatever) during playoff time. But he’ll definitely get what he’s asking for. And they’ll get on him for everything – whether it’s his “My New Haircut,” his Jersey Shore look, his lack of success, and even his family. At least he’ll have an excuse if he has a bad night shooting now.
Source: SI
If he’s so conditioned to the insults, then why does he still play so poorly?
jj hater over here…
reading this reminded me of the last “battle” in 8 mile. except in this case he’ll still get beat.
They gonna get in his ass in Beantown.
F–k Kevin Garnett… he aint nothing but a little bitch
Gotta love JJ!!!!
he is mad guido-ish looking
Who??? lol
So the alcohol consumption at pro games stifles creativity which is why the COLLEGE KIDS were more creative (aka sober)? I’d say dude doesn’t know wtf real people do in college, but, well, [sports.espn.go.com] we all know he does
lol @ blood alcohol of 0.11.
in some countries in europe(germany for example),NOTHING happens until 0.3
I guess those Boston fans still don’t get what JJ is saying, as he drained clutch free throws to seal the game.
Magic 1 – Celts 0
@ 5:
I agree. Fuck Garnett and his false bravado.
yeah why does Garnett have to yell and gesture at the other teams bench every chance he gets? He wins a title and now he’s a wacko…
Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Houston Up!
Man if I didn’t have a child on the way I believe I could create one tonight!
Man! How awesome is GOD! Not only did the Rockets get past 1st round but they also get the first 1 in LA.
My West Coast Homies gotta be sick!
Rockets baby!….All ova yo A##!
KG is an infantile child that needs to grow up and quit sucking on Doc Rivers dick
He’s a shooter.
And he’s better when he’s the villain.
As soon as he gets more of a chance.
I hate Dukies, but gotta admit the boy can stroke from deep.
JJ aint playing poorly, he just dont get any Tick. i tell u what he is still on of the 3 or 4 best pure shooters on the planet. im not a fan but ol boy can shoot his ass off.
he played my high school team and he had 11 3’s and all of them was from nba range. it was the best shooting exhibition that i have ever seen personally
@whoever said colege kids dont show up to their school’s sporting events sober, your a clown. I haven’t been to one football or basketball game where less than 40% of those in attendance weren’t sober.
College and sober dont even go in the same paragraph.
@ Mr.A:
You know what a clown is?
Posting at number 20 and saying ‘FIRST!’.
Props to JJ! I’m not a fan, but he nailed those free throws no matter what was said to him.
And who said he couldn’t play in the pros? (Basically, everyone posting on Dime a few months ago.)
In a lot of cases the NBA is about opportunity. There are a lot of guys who never get the right chance. There is a fine line (and a lot of luck ) between being the next Steve Kerr, Fred Hoiberg, or the Polish Rifle, vs. playing somewhere in eastern Europe.
BETTER BASKETBALL at its finest!
When he gets more time, he’ll be a good role player like he said he was going to be. Keep your head up J!