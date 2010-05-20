Joe Johnson Played Himself Out Of Max Money

When asked during the Hawks-Magic series if he thought he was playing himself out of a maximum contract, Joe Johnson simply said, “No.” Well Joe, I hate to break it to you, but you did. Johnson played so poorly in the series, and looked so indifferent, it is hard to make the case he is worthy of max dollars.
Don’t get me wrong, Johnson is an incredibly talented player who can score, shoot, and distribute the ball very well, but when people talk about the 2010 free agent class, Johnson is not at the top. The only players that deserve max dollars this summer are LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Johnson and Carlos Boozer fall into the category of “just below max” players.
Johnson will get alot of money this summer, and probably will get a max deal from a team frustrated by losing out on the big prizes, but he showed he doesn’t deserve it. He showed that he can’t be a leader as his indifference and attitude toward the Hawks series was troubling to say the least. He also showed that all too often he is not assertive enough.
Two years ago, in Game 4 of the Hawks’ first round series with the Celtics, Johnson showed a killer instinct putting on a fourth quarter clinic with 20 points to lead the Hawks to victory. He failed to show that instinct in the playoffs this year, and for a team considering shelling out max dollars to him, that is a big warning sign.
Saying all this, there are teams that will be willing to shell out the dollars for Johnson. The Timberwolves have cap space and are in dire need of wing scoring so they will throw alot of money his way because I don’t see Wade, Bosh, or LeBron heading into the bitter cold of Minnesota. The Knicks, if LeBron falls through, will give Johnson max dollars because they need to come out of this summer with something big, even if it isn’t LeBron. Johnson could also be chased by the Nets, Bulls and Clippers, but where he lands probably will depend on where Wade and LeBron go, because no team will give Johnson a huge contract if they can give one to Wade or LeBron instead.
What do you think? Is Johnson worth a max deal? Where do you think he’ll be playing next year?
He played himself. Badly.
He deserves a max deal…for minimum salary. He looked more like Average Joe or Glass Joe than Joe Johnson this post-season. The problem is, he’ll get a max deal, most likely NYC or NJ if nobody antes up. Wouldn’t surprise me if the Russian boss strikes out on LeBron and settles for Joe.
No..Joe Johnson, doesn’t deserve max money and never really did, in my estimation there are only maybe 5 players every decade or so that truly deserve max money. Those are the guys who will be challenging for championships every year like Wade, Melo, and LBJ. Or last decade it was Shaq, Kobe, and Tim Duncan.
Cleveland can always use him as a band-aid for lebrons departure, hah
I think Cleveland is screwed. If Lebron leaves, no big free agent will want to sign there either just to take over Lebron’s sloppy seconds.
Starting five of Mo Williams, Wade, Jamison, Hickson, and Varejao is better than what Wade has now in Miami. Plus if he’s able to do more in Cleveland than Lebron was = bragging rights.
Hey dime how come yall aint say nothing about Delonte West f**kn brons mom?
You can tear it up during the regular season all you want, and be the main reason why your team is a high seed in the playoffs,……..
but if you can’t put together great games once you get there and lead your team through a round or two at least, then what good are you?
definitely not max contract good.
@7 because that story hasn’t been confirmed by any legitimate sources, and to publish something as slanderous as that is irresponsible journalism
Dime aint a bossip or terezowens site
Here’s a scenario…..
Hawks let Johnson walk, make a couple trades to get some money and then sign Lebron???
Or….
Lebron and Johnson both sign with the Knicks and they draft a solid PG making the Knicks a basketball team again???
Or….
My Sixers make some trades to get some money, draft Evan Turner (preferably J. Wall) and sign Joe Johnson, allowing people to tolerate watching/attending 76er basketball???
Joe Johnson isn’t a max player. I’ve never really been impressed by his game, he’s aight but just a touch overrated. He’s one of those guys who was underrated for so long he became overrated, it’s fucked up.
For the record, Chris Bosh ain’t a max player either…
Spliff 2 My Lou
Don’t you mean Delonte West’s sloppy seconds?
If those rumors about West getting LeMom’s stank on his hanglow are true, wouldn’t that technically make him the King of Cleveland? Or at least King Daddy…
how can you write that he played himself out of it only to put this in there
“and probably will get a max deal from a team frustrated by losing out on the big prizes”
Joe Johnson doesnt deserve a max deal and whatever team gives him one is playing themselves. He not only wasnt a leader, he was a horrible horrible teammate. Jamal led without being selfish or stepping on anybodies toes. Give Jamal, the guy who played like an allstar, OFF THE BENCH a max deal.
I agree He might not deserve a max deal but there are to many teams out their (Bulls, Knicks etc.) that have dumped seasons and salary to get a piece of this free agent class, that they will overpay to not look like they did all that for nothing if a team like the bulls get nothing they will have to answer to a very disappointed fan base. Say if a team like Bulls are sitting there with no free agent to show for there off-season, you don’t think they’ll throw all the money they can at him to get SOMETHING?
There are only three players who are max for sure: Kobe, Lebon, Wade. Even Howard is not a max player. Bosh is overrated. The assumption that Joe has been a max player till now disqualifies the author of this article.
I’ve never seen a team look as discouraged and disinterested as the Hawks did against the Magic last series.
If Joe Johnson can’t get hyped up in the playoffs, in a contract year no less, then what will motivate him to be a better player and teammate?
NBA players can be ranked somewhere between Superstar, All-star/Great, Very Good, Good, Average, Below-average, Shitty, and Brian Scalabrini.
I would have classified Joe Johnson in the second bracket a couple years ago – legit All-star/great player – but after watching him lately, he is just a very good player (similar to J-Richardson or Caron Butler) who should get a nice contract, but max money is ridiculous.
@ JTog
Brian Scalabrini would give Adam Morrison mad bucketz lol
Good call LakeShow. Why is Adam Morrison so terrible? Seriously. I thought he would at least be a solid bench player who could come in and drop a couple threes here and there. But damn, dude doesn’t even dress anymore. What a disappointment.
Probably ends up playing second fiddle to Tyreke in Sac
He will get a max deal because so many teams cleared up cap room to get one of the aforementioned studs. There r teams oute there. How bout the Wizards? That could be a big when for both sides. However, you’d have three guys (wall, gil, and joe) who all need the rock. It could work…maybe.
Zach Randolph is not a max money guy, but sure as hell thats what he got after his rookie deal. Joe Johnson is a hell of a talent, and he will get max money somewhere. ATL should definetely re-up this guy as they will become an over the cap, whack team like the Knicks have been the past 7 yrs, but there is something wrong with those owners, so he might walk.
Joe Johnson played terrible in the Magic series, but he still is worth the dough. One series versus the past 5 yrs? I would take Joe Johnson on my team for max money any day. Plays defense, can play the point, great size, can play 3 positions, never gets in any off court trouble.
Orlando is a good defensive team, and no one on ATL came to play, does that mean Al Horford ins’t gonna get paid next summer? I dont think so. You can’t pin the whole thing on Joe. Even though he did play terrible. Josh Smith was neutralized and reverted back to his “lets stand here and shoot 3’s” but Joe Johnson gets the blame because of the FA status and the fact he is the face of the team. Bibby played like he wants to retire tomorrow. Crawford gets the “its his first postseason” garbage.
Get off it, Give Joe his money
As an avid Hawks fan, I’ve always been a fan of Joe, but Control called it at post 12, “He’s one of those guys who was underrated for so long he became overrated.”
Joe did not have one of his better years, and Jamal often was the clutch guy in the 4th quarter, which I think messed Joe in the head a little. Joe also did not really at all have one of his better years, but he made 3rd team all NBA!
Joe has been with the Hawks 5 years and basically had similar numbers each year. And the Hawks had losing records those first 3 years. Hawks gradually improved each year–based on development of other players (Smoove, Horford, and yes, even Marvin) and other player pick-ups (Jamal, and yes, Bibby), not any big improvement in Joe.
And Joe is just not a leader whatsover. Plus at least at the tailend of the season Joe seemed to forget how to do an outside jumper–or his nice teardrop drive–and became adicted to his slowly backing up his defender spiel. Ugh!
Watching Phoenix and LA sticking shot after shot last night just emphasized how HORRIBLE the Hawks played and shot against Orlando. And those arrogant, d-bag Orlando players (who practically were breakdancing in their warmup drills in Atlanta) are paying the price vs. Boston for thinking their sh*t don’t stink. (I never thought I’d actually root for a Boston team!)
Joe also blasted the Hawks fans in the postseason. Unless Joe was pulling a Vince Carter sandbag Toronto routine, I’d watch out signing him. But I’m willing to toss in some $ to help fill the gas tank of his big-ass SUV to haul him out of town asap!
@Joe’s Momma
thats y ur his Momma n not his Daddy..daddy would make him earn his pay
hmmm…Bosh DESERVES a max contract?
explain please?
Joe Johnson is OVERRATED!
I still don’t get how Joe Johnson got the “real talent” label. There is nothing much about him, except for good size. He’s shot selection is HORRIBLE, he’s a ball-stopper, and when things are going bad, he just fades into oblivion. If you are gonna pull a “kobe”, then you at least have to exhibit some sort of leadership qualities to warrant it. Also, whoever said Dwight Howard is not a Max contract player is delusional. Dwight can play 1 on 5 defence just by standing there.
atlanta paid too much for him, ive never liked his ‘top dog’ game, he was effective in PHX as like a 3rd/4th guy but no idea why ATL paid that much for him (wait, didnt they have like the 2nd worse season in history the year before…)
and of course he probably had the most pathetic playoffs run this year
nuff sed
iano
If, I’m Houston, I send Kmart (Kelvin Martin) and Jeffries to Atlanta for Joe Johnson.
Check Htown lineup
AB
Joe Johnson
Ariza
Scola
Yao
Bench
Chuck
Hill
Battier
Budinger
Lowry
Dressed
JT
Plus #14 Draft PIck
Top of the World – oe’s a free agent, so it would have to be a sign and trade. Second, the Hawks don’t want Jeffries (who the Knicks had to pay Houston to take with draft picks) and as much as I like Kelvin Martin, he’s no Joe Johnson. Also, Yao’s pondering free agency himself last I heard, so I’d only use pencil on his name in your starting lineup.
Looks even worse now, considering how easy Boston is dismantling the Magic D.
Hell no joe johnson is worth max money joe should be worth like 17 mil he ant worth max seriously for a minute amare is not worth the max as well to me amare worth 18 mil but to be serious with you joe johnson did horrible in the playoffs they almost lost to the bucks without bogut how does that happen they got swept by the magic joe johnson worth 15 mil to me and dats at most