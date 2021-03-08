Getty Image
DimeMag

Joel Embiid Couldn’t Help But Notice Everyone’s Haircuts Watching The All-Star Game From His Hotel

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are in Atlanta, but aren’t at the All-Star Game at State Farm Arena after it was learned that their barber back in Philadelphia tested positive for COVID-19. As such, the two were removed from the game as a result of contact tracing and tonight’s games will be played with 11-man rosters as a result of them being late scratches — Embiid was a starter for Team Durant and Simmons was a reserve for Team LeBron, so the only shuffling needed was moving Zion Williamson into the starting lineup.

On Sunday night, Embiid was watching the game from his hotel room in Atlanta as he deals with quarantine rules, and as he watched the intros he couldn’t help but notice how many players came out with fresh haircuts, the thing that led to his removal from the rosters.

It’s a pretty funny observation from Embiid, and it’s not a surprise that he’d make jokes through this. The obvious hope is that he and Simmons continue to test negative over the next week, and for now it seems spirits are high at least with Embiid even with him being unable to play in Sunday’s All-Star Game. If nothing else, him watching the game live on Twitter will surely provide some funny running commentary.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×