The NBA has already extended one late invite to a player to the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta due to an injury, but some very late changes may also be in store due to contact tracing. According to reports on Sunday morning, Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid may miss the mid-season showcase due to contact tracing efforts after a trip to a barber shop.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on the situation, which stemmed from a trip for one of the players to get a haircut. The barber who did the trim, however, later had an inconclusive COVID-19 test result, which puts the two stars at potential risk to not only have contracted the virus, but also expose others to it while on the court and at other abridged All-Star festivities.

The exposure occurred with Embiid and Simmons‘ personal barber who had a positive test result and is awaiting another test. Both traveled by themselves on private planes, and had no exposure to other players or people down in Atlanta bubble. https://t.co/PeiSFzzPZS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

The reporting, both from Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, makes it clear that the Sixers players didn’t appear to have broken any of the various protocols the NBA put in place for contact tracing and restrictions for travel for the All-Star Game itself.

This quarantine process was applied per NBA’s normal strict protocols. Embiid and Simmons have not been in contact with other people in Atlanta due to league’s quarantine. https://t.co/PeiSFzzPZS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

NBA plans to have Embiid and Simmons do media sessions prior to game from their rooms, source said. Contact tracing could ultimately keep them out of the game. https://t.co/Ti5UpnmJvM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

As Wojnarowski reported, both are still expected to do media sessions later in the day, and a ruling on whether they can play will come soon. But it wasn’t looking good as of Sunday morning.

East All-Star Coach Doc Rivers says "it's not looking great" for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons playing in tonight's All-Star Game due to contract tracing — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 7, 2021

Later Sunday, reports indicated the barber in question did, indeed, test positive to further put their status in doubt.

Additional test has returned positive for the coronavirus on barber in contact with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, sources tell ESPN. League must make decision still, but it is highly unlikely Embiid and Simmons will be cleared to play today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2021

It’s another reminder of just how prevalent coronavirus still remains in America, even as vaccines continue to help the population and case counts in some places diminish. Despite all the protocols and plans and sequestering a league can do, things can still go wrong and put people at risk for exposure.