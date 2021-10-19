Joel Embiid Says ‘Our Job Is Not To Babysit’ Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia, but his trade demand saga is far from over. The three-time All-Star is only back with the team because he has to be, and he has made it clear in his first couple days of practice that he is not very invested in being with the Sixers right now.

That led to Simmons getting kicked out of practice on Tuesday for not being engaged, as Doc Rivers said he felt he was “a distraction,” and the team suspended him for the opener in New Orleans for conduct detrimental to the team shortly after practice. It’s clear this is a situation that’s only going to get uglier, and adding fuel to the fire is Hall of Fame instigator Joel Embiid. The Sixers All-NBA big man has apparently had enough of taking a diplomatic approach to the Simmons situation and let his true feelings be known on Tuesday after the practice Simmons got booted from.

Embiid told reporters “I don’t care about that man,” expressing his frustration with what he clearly feels is selfish behavior from Simmons.

“At this point, I don’t care about that man. He does what he wants” -Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons

pic.twitter.com/q4BGUyiBAf — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 19, 2021

He continued to bury Simmons by saying its not his job or the rest of the team’s job to “babysit” Simmons, and as such he’s focused on the guys who are invested and want to win games.

Joel is not here for the babysitting 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bJM0GpcwTN — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 19, 2021

So, yeah, everything’s great in Philly! If there is a good thing for the Sixers in all of this, it’s that Embiid might, through sheer force of will, keep this train on the tracks because for however disruptive Simmons wants to be, no one thrives in the chaos quite like Joel.