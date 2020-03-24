Getty Image
Joel Embiid Will Donate $500,000 To Coronavirus Relief Efforts And Extra Cash To Help Sixers Employees

Joel Embiid is the latest NBA player to offer up financial support for those impacted by COVID-19. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid will fork over a whole lot of cash to support those on the front lines fighting the spread of the virus, along with some additional money with the goal of helping Philadelphia 76ers employees who could use a hand right now.

While that says $500,000, both Charania and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN indicated that it’s a bit more than that. Embiid’s donation of $500,000 is going to healthcare workers, while it’s still up in the air how much will go to Sixers employees.

As Shelburne noted, the Sixers’ ownership group, which also owns the New Jersey Devils, has taken measures to cut back salaries for some employees. As Marc Stein of the New York Times explained on Monday evening, the ownership group put in place a temporary pay cut for at-will employees who make more than $50,000 a year, something that was eventually confirmed in a statement by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Stein noted that contracted employees within the Devils and Sixers organizations cannot be forced into this sort of thing. Instead, they are being asked to take voluntary pay cuts, and while some, like Sixers general manager Elton Brand, have agreed to this arrangement, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that there is unsurprising apprehension to the idea of a 20 percent salary reduction when there is so much uncertainty about the coming days, weeks, and months.

Wojnarowski also reported that this while the Sixers were the first team to do this, similar measures are on the table for other franchises, which are trying to figure out if doing something like this would be worth the PR hit.

While the responsibility to take care of workers should not fall on athletes, we have still seen a number of NBA players exhibit stunning displays of generosity over the last few weeks. Embiid, who plays for a team with a principal owner whose net worth is estimated to be just under $4 billion, is the latest example of this.

