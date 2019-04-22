Getty Image

The extended tension in the first-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers finally boiled over on Saturday afternoon at Barclays Center. During the third quarter, Joel Embiid fouled Jarrett Allen, and thinking it was dirty, Jared Dudley ran in and shoved Embiid. Jimmy Butler then came in and mixed it up with Dudley, and by the time the dust settled, Embiid got hit with a flagrant foul, while Butler and Dudley were ejected.

It took until Sunday evening, but the league finally handed down fines for the incident. We’ll get to Embiid in a second, but Dudley and Butler will be writing checks to the league, with the grizzled Nets veteran forking over a little more.

Jimmy Butler has been fined $15,000 for his role in Saturday’s melee in Brooklyn. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 21, 2019

Jared Dudley was fined $25,000 for “escalating an on-court incident which spilled into the spectator stands” https://t.co/mvbWLeLY76 — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 21, 2019

As for Embiid, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports that his flagrant foul won’t be rescinded by the league. This now gives him two flagrant foul points, and once a player hits four in the postseason, they get a one-game suspension by the league.