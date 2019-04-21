Joel Embiid Trolled The Warriors After The Sixers’ Game 4 Win Over The Nets

04.20.19 25 mins ago

Getty Image

BROOKLYN — Joel Embiid had perhaps the best game of his playoff career on Saturday afternoon. After missing Game 3 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ opening round series against the Brooklyn Nets due to a knee injury, Embiid played like a man possessed in Philly’s Game 4 victory. Embiid went for 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and six blocks in 31 minutes.

It’s the kind of performance everyone knows Embiid is capable of on his best days, and it turns out, Saturday was one of his best days. Those occasions also include bits of trolling out of the All-Star center at one point or another, and unsurprisingly that, too, turned out to be the case.

In the immediate aftermath of Philly’ 112-108 win to go up 3-1 in the series, Embiid called out Nets veteran Jared Dudley, who was tossed from the game in the third quarter for his role in a fracas that began with shoving the big man. Embiid made it a point to say on national television that he thought Dudley was a “nobody.”

Then, in his postgame press conference, Embiid was joined by Jimmy Butler, who was tossed in the midst of all the craziness for defending his teammate. Butler asked to join Embiid at the presser, saying he wanted to make sure “he don’t do nothing stupid when he up here, we all know he’s a trollin’ son of a gun, so I’m just here to protect my big fella.”

He went on to say he’d do that by making sure “if somebody run up on ’em, Imma push ’em again.”

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Jimmy Butler#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2019 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJIMMY BUTLERJOEL EMBIIDNBA PlayoffsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS
